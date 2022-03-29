Nellie’s Sweet Treats creates bouquets of cupcakes

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we often come across foods that are almost too good to eat — almost.

Nellie’s Sweet Treats makes cupcakes and sugar cookies that will make you feel like you’re looking at a bouquet of flowers rather than a dessert.

It all started when Nellie McFadden asked for an Easy Bake Oven as a kid, soon after, she was in her mother’s kitchen cooking sugary confections and learning how to pipe icing. Now, McFadden is known for her beautiful creations that taste as good as they are beautiful.

If you want to try some yourself, visit Nellie’s Sweet Treats Facebook Page for more information or email nellie.mcfadden3@gmail.com.

