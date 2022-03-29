Moulton water superintendent fired

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) -The city of Moulton’s Water Superintendent is off the job.

The letter from the mayor states he intends to fire Jerry Johnson over accusations of threats against another city employee. (WAFF)

Jerry Johnson was fired Friday after being placed on paid leave over accusations of harassment 10 days ago.

WAFF cameras were rolling during last week’s city council meeting when one council member publicly defended Johnson.

Johnson has worked for the city for over two decades. His attorney sent us the termination letter from Mayor Roger Weatherwax Monday.

It accuses him of using abusive language toward another employee and disrespecting the Mayor.

Johnson’s attorney, Grant Wright says Johnson did have a verbal altercation with a supervisor of the gas department, but added, he did not deserve to be fired.

They both spoke to us through a video chat.

“Since 19 years old I’ve been in the water industry and I’m 49 now. So it’s a career to me. Its not a job. I still have a passion for what I do. I always have and will continue on,” Johnson said.

“And it is our plan to appeal and we feel very hopeful that that appeal to the board will be successful,” attorney Grant Wright said.

We did reach out to Mayor Weatherwax for a comment and have not heard back.

