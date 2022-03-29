Sardis City Police asking for help finding 4-month-old baby

SARDIS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sardis City Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a four-month-old missing child.

According to the Sardis City Police Department, Helen Patterson was last seen with her mother in the area of Shadowbrook Circle at approximately noon on March 24.

The missing child is a white female with red hair and is approximately two feet tall and 12 pounds.

If you have any information about Helen Rose Patterson, contact the Sardi Police Department at (256) 549-5403 or call 911.

