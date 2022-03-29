Deals
Marshall County officials receive Narcan to help with drug overdoses

Narcan available for first responders
By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As drug overdoses continue to rise across the Tennessee Valley, one local agency in Marshall County is taking extra measures to keep its first responders and you safe.

Over the last month, cocaine laced with fentanyl has led to several overdoses and multiple deaths. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said he believes exposure to dangerous drugs is what caused one of his deputies to become sick while on duty.

“Fortunately, it was minor and didn’t require any medical attention, but it was something that made him ill throughout the day. So that made us raise concerns because we are seeing an increase in fentanyl,” said Nugent.

Nugent reached out to the Alabama Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health for help combating the problem.

The ADPH issued 14 units of Narcan to his office. Deputy Coroners will keep the Narcan in responding vehicles for use during emergencies.

“Narcan is an inhalant, and it has to be sprayed in the nose. It comes through an easy use container; that you place in the nostril, and it releases the naloxone into the body, and that is what helps fight back the drug overdose,” said Nugent.

Nugent said his goal is to help raise awareness and save as many people as possible.

“These drugs are not made in controlled environments. They are being made in basements and sheds. So that has a whole lot more room for error, and a whole lot more stuff can be added to it,” said Nugent.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force Unit is continuing to investigate drug overdose cases.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

