Madison City Schools to host mental health program

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School District is hosting a mental health program on Wednesday, to address children’s mental health.

The free program will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bob Jones High School.

According to Madison City Schools, the purpose of “Mental Health Matters Part 2: Diving Deeper” is to encourage families to join the conversation, erase the stigma surrounding mental health, and remind students to seek support and treatment if they are struggling.

The district says organizations and professionals will be in attendance to relay information on mental health. Attendees will participate in numerous breakout sessions on anxiety, depression, supporting children through loss, and building self-confidence and self-image.

The event will also include a keynote speaker, who will share a story of hope, according to Madison City Schools.

To register for the program, visit the Madison City Schools website.

