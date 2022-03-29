Limestone County Recycling Center closing

Deals
Athens-Limestone Recycling Center closing(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will be closing its doors for the first time since 1980. The closure of the recycling center will not impact the City of Athens curbside recycling.

According to Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, the center will be closing due to the loss of the building’s lease.

The recycling center will remain open until an official date of closure has been released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

