Largest education budget in Alabama history set to go before senate committee

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the Alabama state legislature, the proposed education budget is over $8.1 billion dollars. That’s over $500 million more than the education budget in the 2022 financial year.

The state has more money to spend because they got federal COVID 19 relief dollars this year.

One of the biggest goals of the education budget is to keep teachers in the classroom. Teachers and other school workers get a 4% cost of living raise. Teachers with more experience will receive larger raises.

Teachers are leaving schools in droves throughout the pandemic. According to the Decatur Daily, Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said he expects over a hundred resignations and retirements at the end of this semester. In Madison County, school leaders had to hire 200 to 225 new teachers for the 2021-2022 school year. Usually, they only have to hire 100 to 125 new teachers.

Other items in the education budget include millions more dollars to the Alabama Reading Initiative and Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative.

Also, lawmakers are allocating $9 million to the state nursing board to try to address a nursing shortage.

The finance and taxation education senate committee will be discussing the education budget at 10 a.m. on March 29. It already passed the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

