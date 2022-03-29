Deals
Huntsville Public Works to close portion of Segers Road on Tuesday

Read more below on the traffic disruption
(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the City of Huntsville are alerting drivers to plan ahead on Tuesday.

The City of Huntsville Public Works will close Segers Road between Old Highway 20 and the Segers railroad crossing for a debris removal project.

Weather permitting, the closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Huntsville officials say drivers should find alternate routes to avoid the work area.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

