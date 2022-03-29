Deals
Hartselle woman arrested on forgery charges

Ashley Moody
Ashley Moody(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a woman on check forgery charges on Monday.

On March 21, it was reported that multiple checks had been forged and drawn from a business account in Decatur. The checks totaled in excess of $5,000.

Through the course of investigation, it was discovered that Ashley Moody, 34, presented seven checks to different financial institutions. Moody was arrested and charged with first degree theft of property and third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Moody was transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $17,000 bond.

