Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day

Wednesday, March 30th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley
70s & breezy today | Severe threat for Wednesday PM
By Eric Burke and Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wednesday, March 30th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley. This has the potential to be a high-impact weather event across the Southeast with threats of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and heavy rainfall.

WAFF SPC Outlook
WAFF SPC Outlook(WAFF)

Windy conditions will be prevalent across the area on Wednesday with gusts over 45 miles per hour expected BEFORE the line of severe storms moves into NW Alabama. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday through 1:00 AM CDT Thursday. Strong wind gusts may cause damage to tree limbs and powerlines. Power outages may be possible before the severe weather arrives, be sure to charge all mobile devices throughout the day Wednesday!

WAFF Wind Advisory
WAFF Wind Advisory(WAFF)
WAFF Forecast Wind
WAFF Forecast Wind(WAFF)

We will be tracking a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into NW AL around 5 p.m. This line of storms has the potential of producing wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour along with embedded tornadoes. Along with the severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued and go over your family’s severe weather plan!

WAFF Future Radar
WAFF Future Radar(WAFF)
WAFF Storm Timeline
WAFF Storm Timeline(WAFF)
WAFF Storm Impacts
WAFF Storm Impacts(WAFF)

Please have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings as they are issued. Go over your severe weather plan with your family and know how to follow storm coverage.

The WAFF48 Weather App is a great tool to have!

