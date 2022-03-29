Deals
Father of man who died in Hollywood officer-involved shooting demands answers

Father speaks after Hollywood shooting
By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A father is demanding answers after his son died during a Hollywood Police officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

It’s been three weeks since Samuel Wilson died in his front yard. Jack Wilson said his son’s landlord called the police because he didn’t want Sam on his property.

When police arrived, Jack said Samuel was fired at by officers when he approached them while holding a rifle that was pointing at the ground. Now, almost a month later, he said he is still left without answers.

“I’ve been completely in the dark. Hollywood Police, Hollywood City Government, Hollywood has not reached out to us at all. It’s just a bunch of minor irritation that shows that they don’t care about Sam at all,” said Wilson.

Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler said he is not able to comment until ALEA finishes its investigation. He said the police officer who fired the fatal shot at Samuel was on administrative leave for ten days which is a part of its policy.

Additionally, ALEA officials said the shooting is still under investigation.

As for Jack, he said he wants justice for his son.

“I want them to arrest the cop that shot my son because it was unjustified malice.”

The family has also obtained a lawyer for the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

