Expert: Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose expected to get federal approval

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is considered ‘low risk’ by the Alabama Department of Public Health when it comes to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It even reports Alabama has the lowest hospitalizations since the pandemic began in March 2020.

However, some doctors say they do expect another COVID-19 wave to come through Alabama and now is the time to get prepared. According to WBRC, that could include a 4th vaccine shot.

Anniston Dr. Raul Magadia, an infectious disease expert says he expects the fourth shot to get federal approval within the week.

He says U.S. leaders are trying to take precautions as a new variant, B.A. 2 is on the rise on parts of Europe. Over in Asia, the omicron variant is just now appearing, which could lead to yet another variant.

Here in the U.S., doctors say people who were fully vaccinated and boosted before Christmas, the effectiveness is starting to wear off. The booster starts to wane after about 4 months. But, as of right now, only 3 shots are approved.

Dr. Magadia says he believes another booster is a good idea. ”It’s not quite over yet,” says Dr. Magadia. “There’s a surge happening in China. Parts of Europe and even the UK that have a surge of the omicron sub-variant. I think the federal government is being proactive in getting this shot.”

He says he expects the FDA to approve the booster within the next week. He says he believes it will initially be available to people 50 years old and older.

