Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday

A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest
A Decatur woman bit a police officer Saturday while resisting arrest(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance, when officers arrived on the scene they found a woman banging on the front door of a residence.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the woman was identified as Sydney May of Decatur and when officers made contact, she was erratic and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. May resisted arrest and attacked officers when they tried to detain her.

May then bit one of the officers on the leg while resisting arrest, due to the bite, May was charged with second-degree assault, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

