Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman woman was killed in a Morgan County crash on Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mary Waters, 58, was seriously injured when a 1984 Ford F-150 was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic. ALEA said Waters was a passenger in the Ford F-150 and was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Waters was ejected and transported to Decatur General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, Brian K. Waters, 62, also of Cullman, was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 334 mile marker, within the city limits of Priceville.

This crash is under investigation.

