Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Cullman woman killed in Morgan County crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman woman was killed in a Morgan County crash on Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mary Waters, 58, was seriously injured when a 1984 Ford F-150 was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic. ALEA said Waters was a passenger in the Ford F-150 and was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Waters was ejected and transported to Decatur General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, Brian K. Waters, 62, also of Cullman, was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 334 mile marker, within the city limits of Priceville.

This crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
Two hospitalized after incident in Huntsville apartment complex
Evan Berryman (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
Man found not guilty in toddler’s capital murder case
Two people were seriously injured in a wreck at Bailey Cove and Willowbrook.
Lanes reopen after two-people injured in crash in Bailey Cove
Pigs were on the loose Sunday morning in Hartselle.
Pack of pigs on the loose in Morgan County
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap

Latest News

Amanda Marie Cole, Frank Mason Wyman (L to R)
Woman charged with helping inmate escape in Decatur
Rebuild for Guntersville rec and gym
Rebuild for Guntersville rec and gym
Trash Pandas stadium payment
Trash Pandas stadium payment
Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man found shot dead in Bessemer identified; arrest made in case