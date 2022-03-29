Deals
Camp to Amp Festival will celebrate opening of Orion Amphitheater

The Camp to Amp Festival will be held May 14 and will celebrate the grand opening of the Orion...
The Camp to Amp Festival will be held May 14 and will celebrate the grand opening of the Orion Amphitheater.(MidCity District)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District will be celebrating the opening weekend of the Orion AMphitheater with the Camp to Amp Festival on Saturday, May 14.

The festival will include food, beverages, three stages with 20 performances, over 50 local non-profits and vendors, activities for kids, food trucks and much more. The festival will also be free to enter and will have live performances from Pond River, Carver Commodore, Hugh Lindsey and many more.

Tickets are available for the First Waltz weekend at the Orion but before it opens, much more will be available in the District.

