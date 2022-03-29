Deals
Athens police searching for theft suspects

Two men are suspected of stealing a bank deposit from an Exxon in Athens
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department are searching for two men who allegedly stole nearly $5,000 from a gas station on Monday.

According to APD, an investigation is underway after a theft occurred at the Exxon on Highway 72 & Kelli Drive. Officers say two men arrived in a grey, Mercedes GL series SUV that was missing the Mercedes grill emblem. The driver is described as a black male who is approximately 6′0″ tall, skinny and walks with a severe limp.

“The passenger acted as a lookout as the driver snuck into the office and found the bank deposit,” said APD.

Officers say $4,900 was reported stolen during this incident. The suspects left the scene heading eastbound on Highway 72 towards Huntsville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kelly Fussell at 256-233-8718 or Kfussell@athensal.us

