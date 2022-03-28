Deals
WATCH LIVE: 2022 State of NASA Address

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will be presenting the 2022 State of NASA Address at 1 p.m. on Monday.

In the address, Nelson will highlight the plans that NASA has for the future. Those plans include addressing the climate crisis, promoting racial and economic equity — putting the first woman and first person of color on the moon —, restoring America’s global standing and driving economic growth.

One of the ways that administrators plan to restore America’s global standing is through the Artemis missions. Artemis I is scheduled to launch some time in 2022 as an uncrewed mission.

You can watch the full address at the top of this story.

