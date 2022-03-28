Two vehicle crash blocks I-65 northbound

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:36 a.m. Monday and has resulted in a blockage on Interstate 65 near mile marker 334 in Morgan County.

The right northbound lane is blocked and will be blocked until it is cleared. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling in the area.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

