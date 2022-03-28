Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Priceville Police Chief retiring in September

Priceville Police Chief retiring
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Priceville Police Department Chief of Police Rick Williams will officially retire on Sept. 1.

Williams has been the Chief of Police for five years. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24.

Williams was injured in the shooting, but he was released from Decatur-Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, Williams and another officer were both put on administrative leave. Williams’ administrative leave ended two weeks ago, but he will use vacation and sick time till his retirement date.

Sgt. Jason Wilbanks is the interim chief for now.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in Franklin Tennessee.
Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58
Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
2 in Hospital after incident in Huntsville apartment complex
Two vehicle crash blocks I-65 northbound
Local star Anthony Sales shares story
Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen

Latest News

Evan Berryman (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
Man found not guilty in toddler’s capital murder case
Evan Berryman verdict
Evan Berryman verdict
Narcan available for first responders
Narcan available for first responders
School recruitment and retainment
School recruitment and retainment
Local expert gives updates on situation in Ukraine
Local expert gives updates on situation in Ukraine