Priceville Police Chief retiring in September

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Priceville Police Department Chief of Police Rick Williams will officially retire on Sept. 1.

Williams has been the Chief of Police for five years. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24.

Williams was injured in the shooting, but he was released from Decatur-Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, Williams and another officer were both put on administrative leave. Williams’ administrative leave ended two weeks ago, but he will use vacation and sick time till his retirement date.

Sgt. Jason Wilbanks is the interim chief for now.

