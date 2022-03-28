Deals
Party Kentucky Derby style at Huntsville Museum of Art’s 2022 Derby party

The Huntsville Museum of Art is getting ready for the Kentucky Derby!
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Beginning in 1875, the Kentucky Derby is the oldest, longest-running sporting event in the United States.

From the Garland of Roses to Mint Juleps and Derby hats, it’s a tradition celebrated by many. And while the race is considered the fastest two minutes in sports, it often calls for day-long parties.

This year, the Huntsville Museum of Art is joining in on the fun and hosting “Unframed: Off to the Races 2022″! On Saturday, May 7th, arrive in your finest Derby attire ready to dine and drink Mint Juleps until the sun goes down! Join in on the online auction which begins on Sunday, May 1.

So, saddle up and save the date! Learn more and get your tickets at Hsvmuseum.org.

