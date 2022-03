HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flooding in Hartselle Sunday caused a pack of pigs to get loose and cross roadways causing vehicle crashes.

According to a Facebook post from Morgan County 911, the pigs were seen near the area of Highway 36 and Springdale Dr.

The post asks that if you see any pigs roaming to call Morgan County police.

We’ve had an interesting night with a pack of pigs running loose in the area of Highway 36 and Springdale Dr in... Posted by Morgan County 911 on Sunday, March 27, 2022

