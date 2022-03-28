Deals
Man found not guilty in toddler’s capital murder case

Evan Berryman verdict
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in August 2014 was found not guilty of capital murder on Monday afternoon by a Limestone County jury.

Evan Berryman was arrested and charged with capital murder in March 2016 for the death of Ian Calhoun. The cause of Calhoun’s death was blunt force trauma to the head, torso and lower and upper extremities.

Berryman was found guilty on two counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse.

Berryman will be sentenced on May 25.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

