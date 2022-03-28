Mainly sunny & seasonal today; First Alert Wednesday evening

Good Monday morning! Temps are on the cool side yet again with a few clouds overhead to start the day.

A steady breeze from the NE will stay with us through the afternoon with passing cloud cover, highs will be just shy of average in the middle 60s. Partly cloudy skies will stay with us tonight with lows staying mild in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday will be unseasonably warm and breezy with high temperatures nearing 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be warm, breezy and humid with highs in the low 80s.

We have the FIRST ALERT out for the potential of strong storms arriving Wednesday evening. Heavy rain showers and potentially strong storms will arrive after sunset, please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued. Rainfall totals will likely be over one inch for most locations through early Thursday morning. Showers will end from west to east on Thursday with high temperatures staying in the middle 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back above average in the lower 70s. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Saturday with temps in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.