Huntsville artist Morgan Echols creates art with an edge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I don’t remember the last time I used a compass to accurately draw a circle, but Morgan Echols does.

The Huntsville artist is known in the Tennessee Valley for her unique and precise artwork but she’s also known all around the world thanks to social media. With nearly 300k followers on TikTok and 50k followers on Instagram, she’s making a name for herself and her at.

Echols focuses on geometric and hard-edge painting, a popular style from the 1960s with a lot of colors and many hard edges. While she is now an artist and content creator full time, painting is something she always enjoyed but picked up heavily later in life. Echols originally got a degree in Psychology and painted for fun on the side.

Now, hundreds of thousands of people watch her videos daily and have her paintings hanging in their homes.

You can check out more of Echols’ work at MorganEcholsArt.com and follow along with the rest of the world on social media.

