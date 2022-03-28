Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in Franklin Tennessee.
Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58
Local star Anthony Sales shares story
Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen
Death investigation underway
Dead body found at Huntsville gas station
Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
2 in Hospital after incident in Huntsville apartment complex

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis