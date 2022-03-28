Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We are forecasting a line of strong to severe storms to move across North Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee beginning around 5pm over NW Alabama. This line will track to the east into the evening hours with the potential for locally heavy rain, significant lightning, straight line winds in excess of 70 mph and a few embedded tornadoes. The line should cross into Georgia around 1am Thursday morning. This will be a nighttime event for most areas and you should have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and also make sure you have an emergency kit and a flashlight in case you lose power. At this time is unclear if we will see supercell type storms ahead of the line so stay tuned for more updates on this developing weather event. Ahead of this Weathermaker the temperatures will top out near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. By late Wednesday afternoon the wind will be sustained at 25 mph with gusts near 40 mph ahead of the line of storms. Keep checking back for updates. You can always find more information on our Digital platforms such as our weather app and our app on Roku, Firestick and Apple TV.
timeline
timeline(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in Franklin Tennessee.
Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58
Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
2 in Hospital after incident in Huntsville apartment complex
Two vehicle crash blocks I-65 northbound
Local star Anthony Sales shares story
Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Noon Monday weather forecast
Great Monday! First Alert for Wednesday
Eric Burke gives the forecast for the week of March 28.
March 28 6:30 a.m. weather
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Mainly sunny & seasonal today; First Alert Wednesday evening