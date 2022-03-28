First Alert Forecast Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We are forecasting a line of strong to severe storms to move across North Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee beginning around 5pm over NW Alabama. This line will track to the east into the evening hours with the potential for locally heavy rain, significant lightning, straight line winds in excess of 70 mph and a few embedded tornadoes. The line should cross into Georgia around 1am Thursday morning. This will be a nighttime event for most areas and you should have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and also make sure you have an emergency kit and a flashlight in case you lose power. At this time is unclear if we will see supercell type storms ahead of the line so stay tuned for more updates on this developing weather event. Ahead of this Weathermaker the temperatures will top out near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. By late Wednesday afternoon the wind will be sustained at 25 mph with gusts near 40 mph ahead of the line of storms. Keep checking back for updates. You can always find more information on our Digital platforms such as our weather app and our app on Roku, Firestick and Apple TV.

