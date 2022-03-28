Experience Alabama’s caves at Cathedral Caverns State Park

WOODVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a cool new trip, maybe something a little adventurous and historic, how about checking out a cave?

Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville features gorgeous rock formations and waterfalls, and if you needed more convincing — the park also just unveiled new campsites for your stay!

Go underground and experience one of the south’s best caves with an impressive opening that measures 126 feet wide and 25 feet high. The new campground features 25 full-service campsites with 50/30 AMP power, as well as water and sewer service. All of the sites, which average 15 feet wide by 55 feet deep, include a picnic table, fire ring and grill. The sites also have large offsets to accommodate slide-outs.

Explore the caverns, hike the trails and enjoy the beautiful outdoors! Learn more at Alapark.com.

