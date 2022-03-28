Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Experience Alabama’s caves at Cathedral Caverns State Park

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a cool new trip, maybe something a little adventurous and historic, how about checking out a cave?

Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville features gorgeous rock formations and waterfalls, and if you needed more convincing the park also just unveiled new campsites for your stay!

Go underground and experience one of the south’s best caves with an impressive opening that measures 126 feet wide and 25 feet high. The new campground features 25 full-service campsites with 50/30 AMP power, as well as water and sewer service. All of the sites, which average 15 feet wide by 55 feet deep, include a picnic table, fire ring and grill. The sites also have large offsets to accommodate slide-outs.

Explore the caverns, hike the trails and enjoy the beautiful outdoors! Learn more at Alapark.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in Franklin Tennessee.
Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58
Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
2 in Hospital after incident in Huntsville apartment complex
Two vehicle crash blocks I-65 northbound
Local star Anthony Sales shares story
Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen