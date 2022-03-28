Decatur Utilities to close one lane of Bird Springs Rd.

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, crews from the Decatur Utilities/Gas/Water/Wastewater Operations will be repairing a water main at 462 Bird Springs Rd. SW.

Due to the repairing of the water main, the road will shift to one lane until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Decatur Utilities advises motorists to approach the work zone at reduced speeds and with extreme caution.

