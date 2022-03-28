Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Decatur Utilities to close one lane of Bird Springs Rd.

(WALB)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, crews from the Decatur Utilities/Gas/Water/Wastewater Operations will be repairing a water main at 462 Bird Springs Rd. SW.

Due to the repairing of the water main, the road will shift to one lane until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Decatur Utilities advises motorists to approach the work zone at reduced speeds and with extreme caution.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in Franklin Tennessee.
Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58
Local star Anthony Sales shares story
Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen
Death investigation underway
Dead body found at Huntsville gas station
Kevon Hunter was charged with robbery Sunday in Huntsville.
2 in Hospital after incident in Huntsville apartment complex

Latest News

Bridge inspections cause back up on I-65
2022 State of NASA address
Two men were arrested Sunday after a robbery resulted in a shooting and stabbing.
2 men hospitalized after robbery Sunday night
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases