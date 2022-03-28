Deals
2 people seriously injured in crash at Willowbrook, Bailey Cove

Two people were seriously injured in a wreck at Bailey Cove and Willowbrook.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the area of Bailey Cove and Willowbrook around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc, one person was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, while another was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Huntsville Police Department. The northbound and southbound lanes of Bailey Cove are closed at this time.

