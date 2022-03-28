2 people seriously injured in crash at Willowbrook, Bailey Cove

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the area of Bailey Cove and Willowbrook around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc, one person was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, while another was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Huntsville Police Department. The northbound and southbound lanes of Bailey Cove are closed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.