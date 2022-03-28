2 in Hospital after incident in Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sunday night robbery at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville left one man shot and another stabbed.

According to police, the Huntsville Police Department received a call claiming one person was possibly shot around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found one victim had been shot and another victim had been stabbed.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Investigators believe a verbal altercation lead to the incident. HPD interviewed two persons of interest and both were arrested and charged.

The two men charged were Osama Simpson who was charged with robbery and assault and is being held on a $90,000 bond. The other is Kevon Hunter who was charged with robbery and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.