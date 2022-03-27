Man found shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department says a man was found dead in the parking lot of Plush, in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Police say the call came in at 2:20 p.m.

Authorities say one person is currently in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

