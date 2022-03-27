Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Man found shot and killed in Bessemer

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man shot and killed in Bessemer(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department says a man was found dead in the parking lot of Plush, in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Police say the call came in at 2:20 p.m.

Authorities say one person is currently in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway
Dead body found at Huntsville gas station
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Man charged with capital murder after body found at Huntsville apartment
The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office found methamphetamines and other drugs during a traffic stop...
Methamphetamine found during Morgan County traffic stop
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days with the first coming April 2nd.
Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days
Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in Franklin Tennessee.
Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58
World War II veteran, John Drake, turned 104 years old as the community celebrated.
Harvest Veteran celebrated 104th birthday
Local star Anthony Sales shares story
Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen