Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days

Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days with the first coming April 2nd.
Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days with the first coming April 2nd.(City of Athens, Alabama)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County will be holding two free Trash Attack Days this year, April 2 and October 1, on the designated days, residents can dump debris for free.

The City of Athens states in a Facebook post that Limestone County residents may take a trailer or pickup truckload of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station.

The city warns that there is a maximum of four automobile tires, no hazardous waste can be dumped and any appliance with Freon must have the compressor removed. In order to dump for free, residents must have proof of residency.

Trash Attack will be April 2 for Limestone County residents. Click flyer for details:

Posted by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway
Dead body found at Huntsville gas station
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Man charged with capital murder after body found at Huntsville apartment
The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office found methamphetamines and other drugs during a traffic stop...
Methamphetamine found during Morgan County traffic stop
Pardons and paroles
Parole denials skyrocket in Alabama

Latest News

Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in Franklin Tennessee.
Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58
World War II veteran, John Drake, turned 104 years old as the community celebrated.
Harvest Veteran celebrated 104th birthday
Local star Anthony Sales shares story
Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Cold front causes temperatures to drop into the mid 30s north of the Tennessee River