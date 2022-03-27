Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County will be holding two free Trash Attack Days this year, April 2 and October 1, on the designated days, residents can dump debris for free.

The City of Athens states in a Facebook post that Limestone County residents may take a trailer or pickup truckload of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station.

The city warns that there is a maximum of four automobile tires, no hazardous waste can be dumped and any appliance with Freon must have the compressor removed. In order to dump for free, residents must have proof of residency.

Trash Attack will be April 2 for Limestone County residents. Click flyer for details: Posted by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Sunday, March 27, 2022

