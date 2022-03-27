Lights, camera, action! Huntsville actor shares success story, journey to the big screen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Anthony Sales always knew he wanted to be an actor. The rising star was born and raised in Huntsville, and spent much of his life working in his dad’s barbershop, Mike and Bills Presidential.

“I actually was trained here to be a master barber,” Sales said. “I was under an apprenticeship with my father for about two years and I started cutting hair. I picked up the trade and that’s why we are here.”

But there’s so much more to Sales’ story. Two years ago when the world slowed down due to the covid-19 pandemic, Sales’ acting career ramped up. All it took was one message to a film director, Javan Cornelius.

“Luckily, I caught him at a good time because he was ready to do something for somebody, something kind,” Sales said. “I guess he does one kind thing for one person every year.”

It was a gesture that Sales said he’ll never forget. He was given the chance to play the role of Miles Morales in a short film.

“Once he did that for me, that got me started,” Sales said. “I began to be in more of his films. Northgate was one of them, another is called Black Father…”

From that point, Sales’ career took off. He was later in a movie called God of Dreams, one of his favorites. He played the role of a dreamer and walked off set with a storybook of lessons.

“The most important thing I learned from being a part of God of Dreams is being yourself, and not letting other people steer you off of your pivot, off of your path,” Sales said. “Your dream may not seem promising at the moment but if you keep picking at it and you keep striving for it, you are going to get there.”

Sales was recently in a music video called “It’s About Time” with Disney Channel star Kevin Quinn. Now, he’s starring in a show called Black Shero for DemiTv network. He plays the role of 15-year-old, Trip.

“Trip is helping his mother fight off depression and anxiety, as well as himself and trying to hold the family together, as well as going to school and doing everything kid things like taking ACT tests, talking to friends,” Sales said. “It’s a really cool story. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s something people should watch.”

Sales also stars in an animated comedy show called Clarence on DemiTv. As he continues to live out his dream, he hopes others do too.

“If it’s your dream to be a great actor, if it’s your dream to be an amazing filmmaker, if it’s your dream to be the greatest racecar driver, you can do it,” Sales said. “It’s my dream to make other people’s dreams come true by being a motivation to them.”

So, if you ever stop by Mike and Bills Presidential Barbershop in Huntsville, you may just see Anthony Sales, actor, dreamer, motivator. His roots are in Huntsville, his heart is on set.

You can find Black Father on YouTube, and God of Dreams on Prime Video.

