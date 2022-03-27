Jeff Carson dies of a heart attack at 58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Country musician Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin Tennessee.

Carson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and began his singing career in church before joining a band in Rogers, Arkansas. Carson then moved to Missouri where he wrote songs and played locally before eventually moving to Nashville.

In 2009, after 14 charted singles and many years in Nashville, Carson retired from music to join the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee. Carson remained on the force at the time of his death.

