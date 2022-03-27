Deals
Harvest Veteran celebrated 104th birthday

The community of Harvest celebrated as one of its own, John Drake, turned 104.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest community celebrated with a parade of cars around the house of John Drake Saturday as he turned 104.

The parade was led by the Harvest Volunteer fire department while dozens more joined in and waved as they passed Drake.

Drake was born in 1918, since then, both world wars have ended, Drake is a veteran of the second world war.

When asked what his secret to a long life is, Drake responded, “My secret? My secret is just doing the best I can, loving and caring for everybody and making sure I live the life that I preach about.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

