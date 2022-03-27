Flu cases face an uptick

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flu cases are making an appearance as we enter allergy season.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the flu has already made a reappearance in North Alabama. For the past 2 years COVID was the main illnesses most people were worried about.

However, since March 13th to March 19th, counties in our area have seen significant flu activity and COVID cases have gone down.

Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, says the inconsistent weather may have contributed to the up-tick in flu cases. He also says preventative measures between the flu and COVID are virtually the same.

“The application’s similar. Of course, the COVID issue, [is] the transition rate is much much higher. that’s why we reached a point where some people say if you’re really in close contact you really need to think about not just regular masks,” he says. “Other better type of masks as well. Compared to the flu, we really don’t recommend that, regular masks would be helpful. As part of the prevention, vaccination as you know has been recommended once a year for the flu and that will help. Definitely reduces the severity as well as reduce the infectivity if you get the vaccine.”

Although masks mandates and social distancing measures have become less restrictive, doctors still encourage residents to follow those practices to best protect themselves.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.