Cold front causes temperatures to drop into the mid 30s north of the Tennessee River

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning! Grab a coat on your way out the door because it is chilly outside!

A cold front moved through the region Saturday night, which allowed temperatures to drop into the mid 30s north of the Tennessee River and into the upper 30s and low 40s south of the River. There could be some patchy frost in some locations, so make sure to give your car a quick scrape before you head out on the roads.

We will see the sunshine early Sunday, which will allow temperature to rise into the mid 50s by the middle of the day. Some clouds will start to move in during the afternoon, which will limit our high temperatures to the upper 50s. Temperatures will once again dip into the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday night with another possibility for some patchy frost.

On Monday, some high clouds will be present at least during the first part of the day, which will limit the amount of warming. Those clouds should start to move out of the area by the afternoon, and temperatures will warm into the low 60s for a high. Tuesday should be a really nice day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly clear skies due to a strong southerly wind.

A cold front will push into the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday but not before high temperatures reach the 70s once again. The cold front will bring with it thunderstorms that have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, flooding potential, and an isolated tornado.

After the cold front moves through the area on Thursday morning, temperatures will return to around average on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

