Below Average Temperatures To Start Week With Thunderstorms Ahead

By Adam Clayton
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Good Sunday morning! Grab a coat on your way out the door because it is chilly outside this morning!

A cold front moved through the region last night which allowed temperatures to drop into the mid 30s north of the Tennessee River and into the upper 30s and low 40s south of the river. There could be some patchy frost in some locations so make sure to give the car a quick scrape before you head out on the roads this morning. We will see the sunshine early today which will allow temperature to rise into the mid 50s by the middle of the day. Some clouds will start to move in this afternoon which will limit our high temperatures to the upper 50s. Temperatures will once again dip into the upper 30s to low 40s tonight with another possibility for some patchy frost.

Tomorrow, some high clouds will be present at least during the first part of the day which will limit the amount of warming. Those clouds should start to move out of the area by the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the low 60s for a high. Tuesday should be a really nice day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly clear skies thanks to a strong southerly wind. A cold front will push into the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday but not before high temperatures reach the 70s once again. This cold front will bring with it thunderstorms that have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, flooding potential, and an isolated tornado. We are continuing to watch this event and will keep you updated on the severe weather potential.

After the cold front moves through the area on Thursday morning, temperatures will return to around average on Thursday/Friday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

