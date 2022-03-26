Windy Day Today Warming Trend Starting Monday

Good Saturday Morning! Temperatures have fallen into the low 40s across our area so grab a jacket as you are headed out today.

Temperatures will start chilly today but will warm into the low 60s with sunny skies across the Tennessee Valley today. One big story today will be the WIND! Winds will increase out of the northwest to 15-25 MPH today with gusts up to 35 MPH so make sure you grab a hat and jacket if you are headed outside. A cold front will move into the Tennessee Valley tonight and bring with it some cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs only in the mid 50s. There could also be some frost tomorrow morning so make sure you take any vulnerable plants inside with you tonight.

On Monday a warming trend will begin with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s. This warming trend will continue on Tuesday with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Another storm system will move into the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We have a developing first alert weather day out for Wednesday Night into Thursday morning as some of these thunderstorms could be strong. We will keep you updated throughout the week on the storm chances. The cold front will bring somewhat cooler temperatures, but highs should still be in the mid 60s as we close out the work week.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

