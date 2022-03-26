Methamphetamine found during Morgan County traffic stop

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit were operating in the Danville area on March 25 when they conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents discovered methamphetamine, controlled substance medication and THC edibles during the traffic stop.

The agents placed the driver of the vehicle, Cristal Shelnutt, under arrest after determining that she played a role in the methamphetamine manufacturing process. Shelnutt is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

