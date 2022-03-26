Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Methamphetamine found during Morgan County traffic stop

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office found methamphetamines and other drugs during a traffic stop...
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office found methamphetamines and other drugs during a traffic stop on March 25.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit were operating in the Danville area on March 25 when they conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents discovered methamphetamine, controlled substance medication and THC edibles during the traffic stop.

The agents placed the driver of the vehicle, Cristal Shelnutt, under arrest after determining that she played a role in the methamphetamine manufacturing process. Shelnutt is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway
Dead body found at Huntsville gas station
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Man charged with capital murder after body found at Huntsville apartment
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF

Latest News

Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures
Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures
Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures
Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures
The sector that saw the biggest boost in workers is hospitality and leisure.
Alabama unemployment rate drops again; hospitality industry sees biggest increase in workers
MGN
Emergency crews respond to car wreck in Huntsville