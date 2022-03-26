HEMSI leaders fight to attract and retain EMTs and paramedics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The number of people working at HEMSI continues to drop off. 25% of their full-time positions are currently vacant and their paid training program is seeing a lot fewer people.

Their current class has four people. That’s just one-third of the size of their last class.

HEMSI officials say they don’t have the funds to compete with other businesses hiring in the Tennessee Valley. HEMSI Cheif Operations Officer Dea Calce says HEMSI can’t afford to pay their workers a living wage.

HEMSI leaders say this is something happening across the country.

“The amount of work they’re doing per provider on a daily basis is only increasing. It’s difficult. they keep experiencing that over and over again and unfortunately, there aren’t many EMS agencies in the country that can afford to pay EMS field employees or otherwise what they’re worth,” said Calce.

Calce says EMTs and paramedics make much less than other comparable medical professionals like nurses.

Being a nonprofit, Calce says HEMSI only has one regular stream of income: reimbursements from insurance companies.

However, most insurance companies only reimburse transportation services, leaving HEMSI fronting the bill for equipment and labor costs.

And if they respond to a call, but the patient doesn’t leave with them,“we say we understand we just want to make sure you’re ok, let us know if you need anything. Then we leave and we don’t get any reimbursement for that,” said Calce.

Calce says their biggest expense is people.

“The biggest cost of providing this service is having the paramedics here already on the schedule its not that it costs a lot of money to go over there and use some IV supplies and a bag of D-10 it costs a lot of money to have people here on standby to do that,” said Calce

Calce says EMTs and paramedics are still essential services in every community and their work is still fulfilling and important. Click here to apply for a job or their paid training program.

