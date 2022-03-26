Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Freeze Warning tonight; Sunny but cool Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Freeze Warning
WAFF Freeze Warning(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies will result in an unseasonably chilly evening with lows dipping into the lower 30s, if the breezy winds die down tonight we will see areas of frost developing. 

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through 9:00 AM CDT Sunday, protect any sensitive plants and vegetation.  Sunday will be a sunny but cool day with a north wind, highs will reach the middle to upper 50s.  Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s to start the work and school week.  Despite the chilly start, Monday will be a pleasant afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.  Tuesday will be unseasonably warm with temps flirting with 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. 

We are keeping a close eye on a storm system coming in Wednesday night into Thursday.  We have the FIRST ALERT out for the threat of severe storms and heavy rainfall.  Behind this next system will be a surge of cooler air with highs staying in the 60s for the end of the week into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway
Dead body found at Huntsville gas station
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Man charged with capital murder after body found at Huntsville apartment
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF

Latest News

Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures
Chilly, windy Spring morning ahead of warmer temperatures
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Windy Day Today Warming Trend Starting Monday
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6