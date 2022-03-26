Freeze Warning tonight; Sunny but cool Sunday

Clear skies will result in an unseasonably chilly evening with lows dipping into the lower 30s, if the breezy winds die down tonight we will see areas of frost developing.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through 9:00 AM CDT Sunday, protect any sensitive plants and vegetation. Sunday will be a sunny but cool day with a north wind, highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s to start the work and school week. Despite the chilly start, Monday will be a pleasant afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s. Tuesday will be unseasonably warm with temps flirting with 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

We are keeping a close eye on a storm system coming in Wednesday night into Thursday. We have the FIRST ALERT out for the threat of severe storms and heavy rainfall. Behind this next system will be a surge of cooler air with highs staying in the 60s for the end of the week into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.