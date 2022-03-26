Dead body found at Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are on the scene of a death investigation at the Valero Gas station on Drake Avenue & Triana Boulevard.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to reports of the body around 6 p.m. Friday night. HPD says a male victim was found behind the gas station. Investigators believe there is no suspicion of foul play and no charges are expected at this time.

This is an active investigation and police have not released any additional information.

