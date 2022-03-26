Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of...
Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of Boulder, Colo. About 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.(Dave Zelio | AP Photo/Dave Zelio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Emergency officials say 19,000 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze.

Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.

A Boulder fire official says the fire started around 2 p.m.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management reports evacuation orders cover 8,000 homes and the fire has grown to 123 acres with no containment.

There was no immediate information on the cause.

The flames are in an area where a fire destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway
Dead body found at Huntsville gas station
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Man charged with capital murder after body found at Huntsville apartment
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF

Latest News

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation