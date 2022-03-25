Deals
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were caught on camera. (Source: WSIL, DAVIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SADIE CARWYLE, BUCKNER FAMILY, CNN)
By Evie Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (WSIL) – A substitute teacher in Illinois is receiving praise after she saved a choking student’s life.

The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.

Fifth-grader Ryan Bucker said it’s a day he will never forget.

“I pick up my corndog to eat and halfway through, I take a little bit too big of a bite and then I start to choke,” the 10-year-old explained. “I couldn’t think straight, and I was scared.”

Sadie Carwyle was substitute teaching that day and noticed something was wrong. She saw Ryan look at her and put his hands around his neck to show that he was choking.

Trained in a CAN course, Carwyle rushed to the student and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

She said she thought about her parents in that moment – her mom was a nurse, and her stepdad was an EMT and police officer.

“I just grew up knowing that taking action is the best thing to do, so I guess the adrenaline, having them as my parents, I just knew how to do it right then and there,” Carwyle said.

She and Ryan were emotional after the incident, shedding a few tears.

“It’s a day that I most definitely will not forget being here, and I will live with it forever,” Carwyle said.

Ryan showed his appreciation with a gift – a willow tree with a boy holding a heart.

Copyright 2022 WSIL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

