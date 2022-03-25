Deals
Start your engines, Monster Jam is in Huntsville!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Start your engines, Monster Jam is riding into Huntsville!

The most action-packed motorsports experience is back in Alabama for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the Von Braun Center Propst Arena. Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary this yea and will have some of the best athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Payton talked with Tyler Menninga, driver of the famous Grave Digger about what it’s like to be on the inside of the trucks when all the fun is happening.

One thing for sure, it’s going to be loud and it’s going to be fast so get ready for an epic ride!

You can find more information and get your tickets at MonsterJam.com.

