Search warrant leads to man’s arrest on child porn, weapons and animal cruelty charges

FREDERICK, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland have a man under arrest after detectives made several distributing discoveries during a five-month investigation.

Jason Havelt, 42, is facing a total of 16 charges that include child porn, weapons and animal cruelty from an investigation dating back to November 2021, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they received animal abuse and cruelty tips with Havelt as the suspect in late 2021. A USB drive provided to the FCSO and Frederick County Animal Control showed photos of Havelt performing sexual acts on his dogs.

Forensic examinations also showed more images and videos of animal abuse on three cell phones belonging to Havelt, according to detectives.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said detectives found videos of child pornography, including acts with animals on Havelt’s electronic devices through their continued research. Images of Havelt in his home with multiple weapons were also found that included rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Havelt is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms, according to the FCSO.

On March 17, deputies said they successfully executed a search warrant at a home in Ijamsville, Maryland, and detained Havelt without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Havelt is facing the following charges:

• Child porn with the intent to promote/distribute

• Possession of child pornography

• Firearm possession with a felony conviction

• Illegal possession of ammunition

• Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

• Two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction

• Two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime

• Seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal

Havelt was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

