14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A 14-year-old has died after falling from a free-fall amusement park ride at ICON Park, local media reports say.

The accident happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday and involved the Orlando Free Fall, News 6 reported.

Officials said the boy died from his injuries at a hospital.

It isn’t known yet what caused the boy to fall from the ride.

Park personnel said an investigation into the death is underway, and the attraction will remain closed as the probe continues, WOFL reported.

The thrill ride at the park stands at 430 feet. The park calls it “the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.”

The ride accommodates 30 people and allows the riders to enjoy a view of the skyline before dropping them, the park said in a description of the ride.

“Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it’ll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground for a brief moment before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph,” the park said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

