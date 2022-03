HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Goose Ridge Drive will be closing starting March 28 for drainage improvements as announced Friday.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on March 28 and last until 4 p.m. on March 29.

Traffic will detour to Trail Meadow Drive and Meadow Creek Circle. Residents will have local access.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.