Musical Genre Challenge with Payton Walker and Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meteorologist Brandon Spinner joins Payton on his final day at WAFF for one more game.

This time, they were inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s Musical Genre Challenge and decided to try it out themselves. They both have to sing a popular song in the stylings of a totally different artist or genre than what it really is.

